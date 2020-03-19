Hello again from NMMC- ECF Pontotoc. Another wet week we had, but at least we did manage to get outside for a short time one day. On Monday morning we had a crew in for Lucky Sevens. Mr. Randall Carter and Mr. Welch were the top two winners with Mr. Randall being the overall winner. Mr. Sam Richey was up for a while and enjoyed a game of Don’t Spill the Beans with Katherine. Later that afternoon, we enjoyed the Pontotoc Ridge Dulcimers here for their monthly visit. They were a little shorthanded, but without a doubt the residents enjoyed it.
On Tuesday morning, we had Doris King and Melinda Brandon back from our Ladies Auxiliary. They played a dice game called Rock and Roll with the residents. Thanks again to these ladies for all they do for us. Katherine and I were out with a resident for a short while that morning but made it back before noon. Thanks to Bro. Willie Isabell and his wife for their monthly visit and sharing the Word. Thanks to Chris Hullett, a student from Pontotoc High School, for stopping in and playing a few games with the residents this afternoon.
On Wednesday morning, we delivered the Pontotoc Progress as always. Later that morning, we had a room full for news and exercise. Some of us were a little slow moving, but we finally got all the kinks worked out. Our afternoon activity was Bingo, the all time favorite. Mr. Welch was our overall winner this week. It took him awhile to warm up, but he showed out in the last few games.
On Thursday morning, we played Clover All Over. Later that afternoon, we had two tables of Dominoes going. Ms. Billie Graham showed us all a thing or two about how to play. You could tell this was far from her first rodeo. She talked about the domino building they had in Thaxton. The sun was actually shining, so we had a few take advantage of it. Ms. Adelle Cruse, Ms. Vara Montgomery, Ms. Sarah Kuykendall, Ms. Dorothy Grisham and Ms. Billie Jean Sewell enjoyed a little time on the patio and of course a snack as well.
On Friday the President and CMS put in place a no visitation at all nursing facilities. We hope that our families understand and support this decision. Special circumstances are to be allowed for end of life visits if they arise. We are all in good spirits here and looking forward to this coming to an end. Katherine and I did provide our weekly Juice Cart on Friday afternoon to our staff members and residents. Ms. Faye Henderson and Ms. Dorothy Farr both celebrated birthdays this week. Thanks to Daphne Keith for assisting with our weekend activities. We hope everyone has great week. Until next time…