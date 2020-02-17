Hello again from NMMC -ECF Pontotoc. We are thankful the flu has been kept to a minimum here. Remember everyone, “Wash your hands.” Ms. Darnell Hardin has been feeling under the weather lately but has drastically improved over the last few days. On Monday, we started off with a room full for Magazine War that morning and Beach Volleyball that afternoon.
On Tuesday we welcomed a few from our ladies auxiliary here to assist with our morning activities. They played bean bag twister with the residents and provided a snack afterwards. Later that afternoon Katherine had February trivia with a little music afterwards. Mr. Welch and Ms. Dot Lowery stole the show as they heated up the dance floor. Mr. Welch is in his nineties, but you would never know it.
Wednesday, we started out our day with news, exercise, and as always, a little dancing was slipped in by a few. Just because you may be a little long in the tooth, doesn’t mean you have to slow down. That is proved daily by Mrs. Dorothy Farr. She recently celebrated her 35th year here at NMMC Pontotoc. She’s one of the best. No worries, she’s just going to move right on in when she retires, and we promise you Dorothy, you will get the best care. We finished of our day with Bingo, which is always the hit of the week.
On Thursday morning, we had our monthly resident council meeting. This is a formal meeting of the residents in which they provide feedback on the staff and the care they are provided here. Complaints and praises are made and addressed as needed. Our Ladies Auxiliary had their monthly meeting at noon and enjoyed a meal as well. Thanks to this wonderful group of ladies that we could not make it without. Later that afternoon we had a large crew enjoy a game of Penny Ante. Ms. Gracie Lantrip always comes to mind when we play this as it was one of her favorites.
The last three Fridays we have been blessed with wonderful weather and were able to go out with different residents each week. We often just ride around the community and look at some of their homeplaces. Without a doubt, they love every minute. Thanks to Bro. Troy, Bro. Howell and friends for stopping in on Friday afternoon. They are always a joy and bless many.
We would like to thank Green Valley Baptist for bringing their DNow kids for a visit last weekend. This Saturday, the ladies auxiliary crew provided Bingo. On Sunday morning, Thanks to Ms. Sallie Grubbs for teaching our Sunday School lesson. It was her fist time and we appreciate her time. We celebrated two birthdays last week, Ms. Daisy Ridgeway turned 94 on Friday and Ms. Daphne Ruth turned 46 on Sunday. We hope you have a safe week and stop on a sit a spell with us if you can.