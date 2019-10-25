Hello again from NMMC ECF Pontotoc. As always, we’ve been busy around here. I’m sure many of you think just how busy can a nursing home be, just come stay a while with us and you will see. We couldn’t do it without all the wonderful staff we have. Over the last several weeks we’ve lost several of our beloved long-time family members. We continue to wish peace and comfort to their families.
November is always one of our busiest months. Big plans are being made now for all our Halloween festivities. We start with the Harvest Walk of Kindergarteners on Tuesday October 29, starting around 9:00 am. We are still in need of candy donations for this event. We usually host around 600 children that morning. Keep in mind the residents eat candy the entire time they are passing it out, so it takes a lot.
On Halloween day around 2:00, the residents will be having a costume contest with first, second, and third places being given. Each staff member will pick a resident and assist them with a costume. Following the costume contest, the Halloween party will begin.
Last week kept Katherine and I on our toes with resident appointments, thankful for our ladies auxiliary group for always helping out when we need them. If you would like to know more about their organization, please feel free to call me at 488-7638. We are always in need of a helping hand.
Last week some of our favorite activities were, The Pontotoc Ridge Dulcimers on Monday, our Ladies Auxiliary visits on Tuesday, Bingo on Wednesday, Harrisburg Baptist Church Senior Singers on Thursday, and outing to Popeyes in New Albany on Friday. Thanks to Thaxton Baptist Church and Bro. David Hamilton for our Sunday services.
If any of you have any hidden talents, singing, playing an instrument, or any type of entertainment you think our residents will enjoy, feel free to call us and set up a time. If you would like to follow us on Facebook, go to NMMC-Pontotoc Nursing Home and send us a follow request. It is usually updated daily and weekly for sure. Until next time…