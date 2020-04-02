Hello again from NMMC -ECF Pontotoc. The last few weeks have been different here to say the least. By the time you are reading this, it will have been 20 days at the least since our residents have saw their family members. That’s an eternity for some who are accustomed to seeing their family members daily.
We know that it is not ideal, but we are dearly hoping to keep our residents as healthy as we can, as long as we can. We have utilized Facebook video chat, Facetime, and phone calls to keep our family members as involved as we can as well as updating our Facebook page daily. If you would like for us to assist you with this, call us at 488-7638 and let us know.
Katherine and I have done our best to keep everyone entertained. We are only allowed small groups of 5 at a time and keeping them apart during the activity. Ms. Gladys Hamm celebrated her 96th birthday last week. She enjoyed a dough burger and logs from the Butcher Block and was all smiles. We did have a special canine visitor, Mille our Old English Sheepdog. She made her rounds and got lots of attention and caused a lot of smiles. We did make it to the greenhouse at the school and picked our plants up. They survived the winter and looked great.
We worked most of the day Thursday getting our patio are back in order, so we could enjoy the sunshine. Several of the residents were past ready to get outside and soak up a few rays. Friday afternoon, they enjoyed popsicles and ice cream sandwiches on the patio. We hope that you have an eventless week, stay safe, and hope to see you soon. This too will pass…