Hello again from NMMC ECF Pontotoc. It has now been almost 5 weeks since we have shut our doors. I must admit, some of our residents are missing their family members terribly.
We continue to do our best to keep them connected through Facetime, Facebook video chat, phone calls, and distant visits from our breezeway and patio area. We do have our own Facebook page that is updated almost daily. Go to NMMC-Pontotoc Nursing Home and send a request if you would like to join and see all the happenings at our facility.
We do still have small group activities consisting of only 4 to 5 throughout the day and do our best to keep them at least 6 feet apart during.
On Friday morning, Judge Roberts, Mr. Sam Wood, and Mr. Len Sullivan shared a special Easter message over our intercom. Thanks to our own Moly Bass for singing, they all did a wonderful and were uplifting for everyone. We did have one resident celebrate a birthday last week, Ms. Wandaleen Dodson.
We would like to say a huge thank you to First Baptist Church, the Daisy Ridgeway family, Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Doris King, Encompass Hospice, Louise Collins and the Randall Carter family who brought snacks/goodie bags to our staff. If I missed anyone, we appreciate you too. It’s nice to know that someone appreciates what you do.
Last week we said goodbye to our administrator of almost 3 years, Mr. Thomas Minshew. He’s relocating to a job close to home and we wish him only the best. We also welcomed our interim, Ms. Anna Wright. She is an Alabama native and is currently the assist administrator at the NMMC Baldwin Nursing Home. Wishing everyone health and happiness. See you soon!