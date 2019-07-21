Hello again from NMMC-ECF Pontotoc. Our patio time has been cut a little short this week due to the heat. It has still been a great week here. We enjoyed our first tomatoes out of our garden this week and were enjoyed by many. Our watermelons are looking good and getting big, we have no idea how to tell when they are ripe. On Monday we served Coke floats and played several games.
On Tuesday morning, Daphne Ruth had an appointment in Tupelo. She had a craving for Chinese food after, so we stopped by the Food Court at the mall for lunch. Later that afternoon, we had several play Pass the hat and tell about times gone by. Thanks to Donna Whitt for bringing and serving homegrown peas along with their dinner.
Ms. Sue Harrison stopped by on Wednesday morning to sing and share devotion with our crew. She’s somewhat of a newcomer to us, but super thankful for her. Katherine and I had to swing Ms. Billie Jean Sewell by for an appointment mid-morning in Tupelo, I think she enjoyed getting out. Later that afternoon, Katherine had a large group for Bingo.
We had a small group breakfast in the activity room on Thursday morning and enjoyed a little gospel music while they dined. After breakfast we did slip out to the patio for a little fresh air before it got too hot, which wasn’t long. Around 10:00, Bro. Richard Galabeiz stopped in to sing for us. He’s a favorite of Ms. Darnell without a doubt. On Thursday afternoon we played Horseshoes. Katherine’s team slipped up and beat mine this time, but her bestie Natalie was keeping score so you know the rest of the story.
On Friday morning, we took Mr. JC Aaron out to Wal-Mart, a short stroll around Pontotoc, and stopped by Southwind Stables in Pontotoc to see a few Tennessee Walking Horses. He appeared to enjoy his time out. Thanks to Peggy Austin and Katie Dodson from our Ladies Auxiliary group here to man our weekly juice cart on Friday morning. We had a large turnout for weekly men’s luncheon; Mr. Sam Wood blessed the food.
We had the Pontotoc Apostolic Church here on Saturday morning and Ms. Mary Crane her for Bingo on Saturday afternoon. Thanks to Thaxton Baptist Church for their continued dedication to our facility, and Mr. Sam Wood for a sharing a devotion Sunday afternoon. We hope everyone has a safe week and stop by and see us when you can. Until next time…