The Pontotoc Warriors had a hard time of it last Friday, losing a lopsided game to Itawamba AHS, 49-7.
Itawamba’s star D1 recruit, Isaac Smith, ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, as the Indians generated plenty of offense.
Itawamba got on the board first, as Smith carried it in from six yards out, and with Brantley Wiygul’s PAT, the Tribe quickly led 7-0. Smith’s 45-yard half-back TD pass to Zion Ashby was later in the first quarter.
Itawamba played Smith as a single, high safety most of the night on defense, so Armstrong hit several short-yardage passes. His first was a 5-yarder to Jaden Montgomery, followed by another 5-yarder to Andru Berry, then short strikes to Davion Sampson and Jayden Bradley.
The Warriors forced the ball over on downs on their own 35 yard line with 7:49 left in the half, but their drive stalled,
Pontotoc recovered a muffed Itawamba punt on the IAHS 48 yard line, but an offsides penalty led to a failed drive.
Pontotoc looked as though they might make a game of it late in the second quarter. They lined up to go for it on fourth-and-one from their own 39, and Armstrong was able to draw the Itawamba defense offsides for a first down. Armstrong then hit senior wideout Nic Townsend for a 50-yard touchdown, and with Eddie Nolasco’s PAT the Warriors had cut the Indians’ lead in half, with 4:06 remaining before halftime. .
Itawamba squelched any chances of a comeback, however, as senior quarterback Ty Davis hit a shovel pass to senior Thomas Kline, right up the middle, for a third IAHS touchdown. Davis added another TD pass to senior Layth Holiday to make it a 28-7 halftime lead.
Smith dashed up the middle for a 20-yard TD run early in the third quarter, then sat the rest of the night as the Indians were firmly in control. Davis hit a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ashby, then turned the helm over to sophomore backup QB John Austin Wood, who tacked on another touchdown to freshman Cayden Prestage for the game’s final score.
Pontotoc freshman backup quarterback Miller Finn took over for Armstrong in the fourth quarter, and played well. He completed a 6-yard pass to junior Colton Farley.
Stats:
First half:
Pontotoc: Conner Armstrong 11-17 for 132 yards and 1 TD; rushing 6 yards on 13 carries; Nic Townsend 3 receptions for 87 yards
Itawamba AHS: Ty Davis 12-17 for 111 yards and 2 TDs; Smith 22 yards receiving, 14 yards rushing, I rushing TD, 1 throwing TD
Game Totals: Itawamba: Smith, 4 carries for 42 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus one 45-yard TD pass; Ty Davis 140 yards passing, 3 TDs 1 INT. Zion Ashby 6 receptions for 102 yards and 1 TD.
Scoring by quarter: 1st, IAHS 14; 2nd, Pontotoc 7, IAHS 14;3rd, IHAS 14; 4th, IAHS 7
Next Friday the Warriors travel to New Albany for a division matchup, and the Indians host Tishomingo County.
