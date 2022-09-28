Jaden Bradley

Pontotoc's Jaden Bradley cuts upfield as Jon Robert Carnes picks up a block in the Warriors' loss to Itawamba AHS last Friday. The 2-3 Warriors travel to New Albany to take on the 3-1 Bulldogs this Friday, for their 2-4A division opener. 

 By Mark Brock Special to the Progress

The Pontotoc Warriors had a hard time of it last Friday, losing a lopsided game to Itawamba AHS, 49-7.

