It’s been a strong year for agriculture in Mississippi, and local experts hope that, when the final numbers are in, Pontotoc County farmers will have seen the same increases–potentially rising to record numbers–as those expected for other farmers across the Magnolia State.
“The farmers I have spoken with are satisfied with their yields, but we don’t yet have any hard row crop statistics for the 2021 growing season,” said Mississippi State Extension Service Agent James Shannon, who assists, advises and closely monitors farm production in Pontotoc County.
The good news is that Mississippi farmers have experienced an unprecedented rebound in the wake of complications caused by the Coronavirus. Each year, producers across the country receive a variety of government payments through various ag safety net programs. COVID-19 relief in 2020 drove government payments up sharply, to $766 million.
According to MSU Extension Ag Economist Josh Maples, the government money was helpful, but it only went so far.
“That relief has mostly ended, though there has been some spillover into 2021,” Maples said in a Dec. 23 press release. “Government payments dropped 40% to a more typical $456 million in 2021.”
That drop didn’t negatively impact Mississippi’s farmers this past growing season, at least according to the most recent data.
Agriculture’s estimated value in Mississippi is up 19 % from 2020, according to the Extension Agency. Ag value is back to the high levels seen in 2012-2014. Commodities alone, without considering government payments, reached a record high of $7.88 billion, a 27% increase.
Put simply, Mississippi farmers this year received less government money for Coronavirus relief than last year, but still managed to suceed--garnering higher prices for thier products than any time in the past several years.
That improvement reflects an upward trend in agricultural values nationwide, according to the USDA’s website.
“Soybeans (in Mississippi) achieved an estimated value of $1.49 billion, up 25% from a value of $1.2 billion in 2020,” said extension economist Will Maples, in the same Dec. 23 press release. “ This is the second year the crop has exceeded the value of forestry in Mississippi. Soybean prices were strong throughout 2021, helped by good exports and strong domestic demand. We can probably expect the 2022 soybean market to remain in a similar price range with demand remaining strong.”
Farmers in Pontotoc County planted approximately 25,626 acres of soybeans in 2021.
According to the USDA, thoughout the U.S. the soybean harvest was 79 % complete by the end of October. Production nationwide was forecast at 4.42 bilion bushels, with an expected average of 51.2 bushels per acre. Mississippi was projected to be one of 14 states that would see a recored high yield. Shannon said the quality of soybeans harvested in Pontotoc County this year, as well as the yields were "average to good."
While soybeans were the only row crop to single-handedly top $1 billion in Mississippi, throughout the state, row crops brought in an overall estimated value of $3.31 billion, up 31% from the $2.52 billion posted in 2020.
Corn was up 129% from 2020 to an estimated value of $748 million. A major driver of this growth was an increase in corn acreage from 490,000 to 700,000 acres in 2021.
Pontotoc County farmers planted 4,019 acres of corn in 2021. (Nationwide, farmers harvested 85 million acres of corn for grain, and producted 15 billion bushels, at a yield of 177 bushels per acre). Corn yields in Pontotoc County were "average to a little above average," according to Shannon.
Cotton had a strong year in Mississippi, bringing a total value of $558 million, up an overall 27% from 2020 values based solely on strong prices.
“Cotton acreage was actually down from 525,000 in 2020 to 430,000 harvested in 2021,” Will Maples said.
Pontotoc farmers worked 3,703 acres of cotton this year. Mike Bowen operates one of the few remaining cotton gins in northeast Mississippi, the Double B Gin, in Randolph. His grandfather, W.T. Bowen started the gin in 1946. Bowen and a handful of employees started ginning cotton in October and finished at the end of December. They produced 11,600 bales. Each bale yields approximately 600 pounds of seed, 500 pounds of cotton, and 100 pounds of trash.
According to Shannon, cotton yields in Pontotoc County this growing season were "average to maybe a little below average."
The high value of grain last year influenced local farmers to plant more grain and less cotton in 2021, according to Bowen. That, in turn, made cotton more valuable.
"This is the first time in my life I've sold cotton for more than $1 a pound," said Bowen. "There was a spike back around 2010, and back this summer, cotton values were even higher than they are now, but nobody around here had any cotton. We thought .90 cents a pound was high, but it has gone up."