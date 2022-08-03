Seniors enjoy the farmers market

The Farmer's Market is handy for senior citizens who wish to get out and enjoy purchasing fresh vegetables.

 Courtesy photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

This Saturday is SENIOR DAY at the Pontotoc Farmers' Market! This year at Senior Day the market will feature cooking demonstrations using seasonal ingredients in a simple, small meal, an opportunity to win a basket of market goodies and special senior discounts (as long as supplies last). In addition to specials for seniors, Senior Day will be a way for community members to learn about some of the challenges facing seniors and what they can do to help.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus