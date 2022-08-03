This Saturday is SENIOR DAY at the Pontotoc Farmers' Market! This year at Senior Day the market will feature cooking demonstrations using seasonal ingredients in a simple, small meal, an opportunity to win a basket of market goodies and special senior discounts (as long as supplies last). In addition to specials for seniors, Senior Day will be a way for community members to learn about some of the challenges facing seniors and what they can do to help.
A major barrier that many seniors face in coming to the market is a perception that the market is difficult to navigate or too busy to be a good option for them. By having information showing ways to shop at the market on a budget, providing vouchers and enlisting volunteers to help seniors, Senior Day is one way to address those barriers in a welcoming, fun and safe way! Improving access to healthful foods for every member of our community is a win for our famers, our customers and our entire neighborhood.
The Pontotoc Farmers' Market is open each Saturday beginning at 7a.m., just one block off the square. All produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, canned goods, honey, eggs, dairy and cheese are produced right here in our community! This week, locally grown summer produce, picked fresh for the market....Tomatoes, including Heirloom Tomatoes, Blueberries, Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Okra, Squash, Eggplant, Peppers, Peaches, Blueberries, Purple Hull Peas and more! Don't forget to pick up fresh milk, chocolate milk and cheese from Southern Cultured Creamery.
More than just fresh produce, our vendors offer eggs, herbal teas, honey, jams, jellies, preserves, pickles and canned goods and pet treats. Every Saturday, a large variety of baked goods are available....breads, cookies, cakes, granola, muffins, cobblers and cinnamon rolls and even pet treats for your companions! Don't forget all the extras....goat milk soap, balms and salves and handcrafted arts and crafts from our talented and creative artisans, makers, herbalist and blacksmith.
Using SNAP? The Market offers Double Up Food Bucks to double your dollars. For every $1 you spend with SNAP, we will give you another $1 to spend on fruits and veggies, up to $20. Stop by our Welcome Table to use your SNAP card and receive the free tokens.