Both Pontotoc cross country teams competed well at the MHSAA State Cross Cross Country Championship last Monday. The girls came away with a 3rd place finish, and the boys finished the season with a runner-up finish.
Competing in the State Championship for the girls were Haley Lowe, who finished 14th, Carla Ramirez, Channing Lane, Kaylin Simmons, Mikayla Wendler, Ella Huey and Ava Robbins.
“I was proud of the way these girls competed," said head coach Mike Bain. "Most had their best race of the season, and each one came so far from the start of the season. Haley made the All-State team in her first state meet. I was proud to see her have a great race, because nobody has worked harder than she has. Carla ran her personal best time and will always give you a great effort. You could not ask for a better attitude from a runner. Channing is a very talented athlete who competes in multiple sports. She is just a very competitive athlete who has the mental toughness to do what she does. Kaylin started the season not competing very well and was having an issue with an iron deficiency, but she really came on at the right time once she figured that out.
"Mikayla has been a very pleasant surprise once she decided to run cross country. She was our number one runner most of the season. She turned her ankle during the race and did not finish where she wanted to, but I am looking forward to seeing what she can do next year. Ella has started to see that she is capable of competing at a level that she did not think possible. She made so much progress this year. Ava is also very athletic. She is probably more suited to track and the 800, but she reminds me of another athlete I had a few years ago who was successful in cross country. I think we are starting to get back to where we want to be as a team and competing on the state level, and all of these girls will be back to see how close we can come to an even better finish next season.”
Competing for the boys were Cooper Parmer, Freddy Porter, Caiden Ivy, Jace Clingan, Braxton Whiteside, Luke Blanchard and Ellis Maffett. Parmer (2nd place overall), Porter (4th) and Ivy (8th) made the All-State team.
“Freddy is the only senior, and he has been a great leader and example for our younger runners," Bain said. "Cooper went into this season very determined to be one of the best runners in the state, and he accomplished that. Caiden just missed out on making All-State last year, and he was determined to make it this year. He showed just what his potential is for next year.
"I don’t think Jace has come close to racing at the level he is capable of, and I am looking forward to seeing if next year will be his year. Braxton is an 8th grader who was not able to train with the varsity due to coming from the junior high, so I look for him to be much more competitive next year. He is a good athlete and has the mental toughness to be very competitive. Luke is also an 8th grader who has a natural talent as a runner, and I am looking forward to seeing what he can do next year. Ellis is normally in our top 5, but was hampered with an injury the last part of the season. He tried to run through it, but it really hindered him in the state meet. I look for each of these guys who are coming back to have a very competitive season in 2021.”