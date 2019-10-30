The Pontotoc 7th/8th grade cross country teams competed in the Middle School Championship at Choctaw Trails in Clinton last Wednesday. The girls finished 4th overall and 2nd in 4A. The boys finished 8th overall and 4th in 4A. The Warriors competed in a division that included 4A and 5A schools.
The top 7 girls were Carsyn Stephens, Carla Ramirez, Katherine Carpenter, Camryn Stephens, Alayna Ball, Mallie Maffett, and Baby Malone. Stephens and Ramirez made All-State.
The top 7 boys were Braxton Whiteside, Luke Blanchard, Noah Holland, Austin Brown, Austin McCarty, Beau Hunter and Benji Ross.
"We were pleased with our kids performance at state," said Pontotoc head junior high cross country coach Brian Morgan. "Their times significantly improved from our first race on that course earlier this season. It was a lot of fun watching them grow and progress in this sport. This team will only get better because they are a great bunch of student athletes."