Minimalism, conservation, and stillness, three concepts to which most contemporary folks are unaccustomed, have become the norm in Pontotoc as residents stay home and go out only when it’s necessary, medical personnel and first responders say.
“We haven’t cut any services, but our medical calls have decreased by half, which tells me people are taking responsibility and doing their best to limit exposure,” said Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin.
Not cutting services means the PFD still staffs three firefighters daily. They’re ready to respond, but in their down-time they disinfect things top-to-bottom, and encourage people not to come into the station.
Firefighters can’t administer medication. They can splint a broken bone, respond to falls and other trauma, including emergency bleeding, and provide emergency medical response, like applying a defibrillator to a heart-attack patient, things that fall under their “scope of care,” as Martin called it. The Pontotoc Department is accustomed to answering about five calls per day for medical issues. That’s shrunk to two.
People understand that routine concerns are best handled through something other than an emergency call, Martin said.
Dispatchers are asking extra questions, trying to decide if sending someone is prudent.
“We’re encouraging dispatchers to ask if callers have any flu-like symptoms, if they’ve recently been out of the state or country, or if they’ve had any possible exposure to the virus,” Martin said.
The PFD normally sends four personnel to a routine medical call. They’ve reduced that to one, unless circumstances clearly indicate otherwise.
The PFD employs 26, but only 10 full-time.
“In an emergency situation, we can come out, take vitals, and sit with a patient until an ambulance arrives, but we encourage anybody in a life-threatening situation to contact the hospital,” said Martin.
Nobody needs worry about services, the chief said.
“Walk in our station, it smells clean,” said Martin. “The drop in call volume has blown me away, but I’m encouraged, and I believe it indicates people are doing their best to get this thing under control. We’ll continue to be there for any life-threatening emergency, for any fire, and we’ll all get through it.”