Pontotoc Park and Recreation Director Terry Farr announced this week that the city’s annual fireworks show will be held on Sunday, July 4, at 9 p.m. at Howard Stafford Park.
“At 7 p.m. live music will feature Karly Clayton Spires,” Farr said. “Fireworks will start promptly at 9 p.m.”
“We’re also inviting food vendors to set up out there and sell food,” Farr said. “The fee will be $25. To register, or get more information, food vendors can contact the park office at 662-489-1882 or the chamber of commerce at 662-489-5042.”