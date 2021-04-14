The Pontotoc Warriors and Lady Warriors flexed muscle at the Division 2-4A Meet on Apr. 8, with both teams winning the title.
Tyshawn Loftis and Montinique Wilson finished first and second in the boys' 100 meter dash. The pair also took top honors in the 200 meter dash. Warriors Kyleal McShan and Caiden Ivey finished first and second in the 400 meter dash.
Freddy Porter won the 800 meter run and Tyler Wilburn finished third. Porter also won the 1600 meter run and fellow Warrior Cooper Parmer took second.
Parmer bested the field in the 3200 meter run and Andrew Crestman took third.
Carson Fowler captured a big win in the 110 meter hurdles. Fowler finished second behind teammate Carter Mann in the 300 meter hurdles.
In relay-team competition the Pontotoc boys took the ribbon in the 4x200 meter relay as well as the 4x400 meter relay and the 4x800 meter relay. Nick Townsend grabbed the third spot in the high jump.
Marty Reel landed less than an inch away from Itawamba AHS Indian Arvesta Troupe in the long jump for second place.
McShan and Townsend took the second and third spots in the triple jump.
Logan Moore took top honors in the pole vault, followed by teammate Cater Cleveland. Kade Stegall and Jonah Mahan took first and second in shot put. Cameron Chunn and Carter Cleveland finished first and second in the discus throw.
In girls' competition Jessica Woods won the 100 meter dash. She also finished second in the 200 meter dash. Carmen Owen, Kailyn Simmons, and Jakila Feagin took the top three spots in the 400 meter dash. Ava Robbins came in second in the 800 meter run.
Haley Lowe took third in the 3200 meter run. Three Lady Warriors captured top honors in the 100 meter hurdles. Mackaly Brown, Shariah Fields, and Paris Vaughn fished first, second, and third.
Makayla Boyd won the 300 meter hurdles.
In girls' team competition the 4x100 meter relay team took top honors, as did the 4x200 meter and 4x400 meter teams. Pontotoc girls took second in the 4x800 meter relay.
Kaylin Simmons and Mackaly Brown finished second and third in the high jump. Alayna Ball took second in the long jump.
In the triple jump Lady Warriors Alayna Ball and Makayla Boyd took first and second. Ava Robbins and Tegan Carroll finished first and second in the pole vault. Riley Stanford won the discus throw.
Teams competing in Division 2-4A included Caledonia, Mooreville, Shannon, and Itawamba AHS.
Coach Brian Morgan was pleased with his teams' performances.
"Freddy Porter and Cooper Parmer were outstanding in the mile," said Morgan. "Tyshawn Loftis, a senior, set personal records in the 100 and 200, with 11.09 and 22.87. Freddy, a senior, and Cooper, a junior, were 4:50 and change on the 1600. Those are outstanding performances. And well deserved. All three have been hard workers for several years."
Morgan was equally proud of the Warrior women.
"They did exceptionally well and we are proud of the way they competed Thursday," said Morgan.