Pontotoc football had an outstanding season this past fall, going 10-2 and winning the Division 2-4A title.
The Warriors had many key contributors recognized for their play on the field with selections to the All-Division 2-4A teams, with some garnering All-State honors.
Junior defensive back Jordan Ball was named the division's Defensive MVP. Also making the First Team Defense were junior defensive lineman Justin Woods, junior defensive lineman Kentrel Peters, senior linebacker Jonah Mahan, senior linebacker Caleb Goodwin, senior defensive back Marty Reel (3 interceptions) and sophomore defensive back Nic Townsend (6 interceptions).
Selected to the First Team Offense were sophomore quarterback Conner Armstrong (1,645 passing yards, 17 TDs), senior receiver Cade Armstrong (46 catches, 409 yards), senior running back Jemarkus Whitfield (941 rushing yards, 11 TDs), senior offensive lineman Colton Hillhouse and senior offensive lineman Clayton Byrd.
Making the Second Team Offense were senior offensive lineman Damien Murphy, junior offensive lineman Carter Cleveland, junior offensive lineman Tyler McGregor, senior receiver L.J. Jones, and junior receiver Kyleal McShan (3 TD catches). Selected to the Second Team Defense were junior defensive lineman Jimmy Ray, sophomore defensive lineman Montavious Bell, and senior linebacker Cameron Chunn. Freshman Eddie Nolasco made the Second Team at placekicker.
In addition, PHS placed five players on the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) All-State Team. Townsend made the First Team Defense at cornerback, while Ball (safety) and Reel (returner) made the Second Team. Chosen to the Second Offense were Cade Armstrong and Byrd.