Since splitting a series with South Pontotoc (now division champs) in mid April, the Pontotoc Warriors (third place in division) tuned up for the post season with a pair of nondivision wins, 5-1 over Bruce on April 17, and 10-2 over Senatobia on Apr 18.
In the Bruce game, Garrett Pound got the win on the mound. He gave up one run on three hits and struck out 7 over 6 innings. On the season, Pound has 91 strikeouts and a 1.53 ERA in 54 innings pitched.
Corbyn Clayton threw one inning in relief. Turner took the loss for Bruce, giving up five runs on four hits and striking out 6 in 5 ⅔ innings. Jabari Farr was 2-4 at the plate for the Warriors, and had a homerun in the third.
Against Senatobia, an 8-run sixth inning helped the Warriors’ cause. Corbyn Clayton’s single and Jon Robert Carnes’ homerun contributed to the inning. Braxton Whiteside also had a solo home in the fourth inning. (Note: on the season, Carnes pitching has 81 strikeouts and a 2.49 ERA in 47 innins pitched. He also has reached 23 career wins.)
The score was tied at 2 in the bottom of the sixth when Hayden Kyle drew a walk that forced home the go-ahead run.
Jabari Farr got the win on the mound. He gave up 2 runs on 4 hits and had 8 strikeouts over 6 innings of work.
Corbyn Clayton pitched an inning in relief. The Warriors banged out 10 hits in the game, with Clayton, Carnes, Luke Blanchard, and Whiteside all getting multiple hits.
Pontotoc 18-7 (7-3 in division) is gearing up for a first round playoff game at Kosciusko on April 25, with game two scheduled for Friday night at home.
