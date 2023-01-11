The Pontotoc Warriors traveled to Springville last Friday to take on South Pontotoc, and the Warrior men and women both came away with wins.
Girls
Channing Lane scored 15 as the Lady Warriors earned a 48-41 win over the Lady Cougars. South’s Maggie Gaspard scored a game high 16 in the loss.
As action started, Gaspard passed to Anna Brooke Sullivan, who snapped a nifty bounce pass along the baseline to Morgan Harrison (8 pts) to get South on the board. Pontotoc’s Ella Hill and Alayna Ball hounded South’s offensive players on the perimeter, not allowing penetration or open shots. South’s Dasia Ivy got a nice look inside to Harrison, who made good on a pair of free throws. Ivy then grabbed a steal and got it ahead to Gaspard for a 3 pointer, as South opened a 9-0 lead.
Pontotoc’s Jasmine Cuellar got a steal that led to a score, and Sarahia Hurd got a bucket-plus-one. Mackenzie McGuirt made a great pass inside to Hurd as the Lady Warriors trimmed the lead to 9-7.
Both teams applied a full court press, and scoring slowed noticeably. Pontotoc’s Ella Hill grabbed a steal and layup, and Sadie Stegall made a sharp pass inside to McGuirt, as the Lady Warriors pulled ahead by halftime, 17-15.
Alayna Ball nailed a 3-pointer to start the third quarter for the Lady Warriors. Hill snapped a pass ahead to Cuellar who hit a runner. Kori Grace Ware (11 pts) cut along the baseline for a score, as Pontotoc pulled ahead 24-15.
South’ Preslee Austin made a good pass ahead to Gaspard for a layup, then Ivy stole an inbounds pass for a score. Ivy then split a pair of Lady Warrior defenders for a nifty bucket, and a 3-pointer from Gaspard pulled South closer by the end of third, at 30-26.
Pontotoc’s Sadie Stegall kicked out to Lane for a 3-pointer to start the Lady Warriors in the fourth quarter. Three minutes in, the Lady Warriors went back to a full court press, harrying South’s offense. Lane hit a 10-footer to put Pontotoc ahead 35-26, then the Lady Warriors started to make extra passes to burn clock at the 4-minute mark. Alana Corder found Harrison in the paint for a score, and Gaspard knocked down a pair of 3’s late, Ivy inbounded to a wide open Preslee Austin for a 3-pointer from 2 o’clock on the perimeter but Pontotoc held on for the 48-41 win.
Pontotoc’s Coach Kyle Heard said he was concerned about the slow start, but liked his team’s execution down the finish.
“We’ll take a good rivalry win any way we can get it, and we’re always pleased to come away with a win down in Springville,” said Heard, whose girls improved to 18-1 (5-0 division) on the season. “Once we got the lead we did a good job of remaining in control.”
Pontotoc will host Ripley on Friday.
South fell to 12-6 (3-1) and will host Baldwyn tomorrow night.
Boys
The men found themselves in an overtime battle that saw Pontotoc earn a hard-fought 53-48 win. Adin Johnson scored a team high 15 in the win, and Tyler Shephard added 14.
Pacey Matthews scored a game high 23 for South.
In the first quarter, Johnson hit a nifty step-back jumper for an early 3 point lead. Matthews went glass for a fadeaway, then scored twice more off crisp assists from Nash Guerin. Johnson nailed a short jumper, and South led 7-5 at the end of the opening frame.
Pontotoc’s Tyler Shephard made a nifty layup to pull the Warriors even early in the second. Eli Holloway took a charge to stifle a Pontotoc scoring attempt. Brailon Walls gathered a loose ball, then got it back on an assist for a second-chance basket. Braydon Gazaway (10 pts) grabbed a steal, then spun for a contested layup and a 13-9 Cougar lead.
Pontotoc’s Zane Tipler (9 pts) worked a good screen and shot with Mackinly Brown. A 3-pointer from Cole Chrestman kept South in front 18-14. A corner 3 from Tipler trimmed the lead to 20-19 as the halftime buzzer sounded.
To start the third quarter, Pacey Matthews kicked out to Holloway who gave it right back to him for a score in the paint. Pontotoc’s Adin Johnson made a nifty scoop with his right hand. Rhett Robinson blocked a shot for the Warriors. Matthews made a nice up-and-under move , then hit a runner in the lane, moving left-to-right. Pontotoc’s Jack Sansing made good on a pair of free throws to put the Warriors ahead 32-28 headed into the final frame.
In the fourth, Nash Guerin snapped a good pass inside to Matthews for a reverse layup, and 3-pointer from Gazaway tied the game at 37. Sansing tied the game again for the Warriors at 39 with a pair of free throws, and Shephard did the same, with a single foul shot, for a 41-all tie at the end of regulation.
In overtime Johnson got a steal ahead to Tipler for a basket, then Shephard got an offensive putback plus-one. South's Brailon Walls knifed along the baseline and sank a runner with no arc to cut Pontotoc’s lead to 46-43. Gazaway tied the game yet again at 46 with a 3-pointer. Free throws down the stretch from Shephard, Johnson, and Tipler helped seal the 53-48 win for the Warriors. Both teams also competed in the Tangle on the Trail on Saturday, hosted by Pontotoc.
South Pontotoc 55, Northside 41
Pacey Matthews was the game MVP for the Cougars in the win, pouring in a game high 34 points and 14 rebounds.
Pontotoc 59, Holmes County Central 46
The end score somewhat belies a dominant performance by the Warriors, who were in control most of the contest.
In the first quarter, a nice assist from Jack Sansing to Adin Johnson, then a corner 3 from Sansing put the Warriors out front early. Rhett Robinson gathered an offensive rebound and handed a short, quick assist to Tyler Shephard; then Tyler followed with a left-hander as Pontotoc tore open a 15-6 lead. Johnson took a charge on the defensive end, then Zane Tipler gathered a loose ball and scooped an underhand assist to Shephard for an easy layup. Tipler followed his own shot and put back an own offensive rebound as Pontotoc led 26-20 at the half.
Another corner 3 from Sansing in the third, followed by assists from Shephard and Tipler that led to scores, had the Warriors up 49-29 by the end of the third. Coach Rolley Tipler slowed the pace and subbed midway through the final frame.
Tipler said he was concerned that, after a hard-fought, overtime win on Friday, his team might be lethargic on Saturday.
“Having three games in a week is sometimes tough, but I was interested and pleased about how we responded and played with good endurance,” said Tipler, whose boys improved to 16-2 on the season (5-0 division).
Adin Johnson was the game MVP.
