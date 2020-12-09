PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc girls rolled to a 8-0 victory over South Pontotoc in an in-county Region 2-4A matchup on the pitch last Tuesday.
Paola Gomez found Avery Walton in the early going to get Pontotoc on the board. Gomez was then on the receiving end of a Carmen Owens assist for the Lady Warriors' second goal. Walton and Kareli Mendoza followed with goals to extend the PHS lead to 4-0.
Kareli Mendoza connected with Harlee Wilson, who found the back of the net. Mendoza then scored again for Pontotoc, with an assist by Gomez, her second of the night. Wilson scored again off of a pass from Mikayla Wendler, and Gomez recorded another goal to make it 8-0. Pontotoc kept South off the scoreboard in the second half to preserve the shutout victory.
"The girls executed the game plan from start to finish," said Pontotoc head coach Justin Jensen. "We connected a lot of passes, sent in a lot of crosses, and finished the ball well. It was a good way to start division play."
Later in the week the Lady Warriors prevailed a marathon road battle over Caledonia on Friday. The two teams were tied 0-0 after 80 minutes of regulation and two overtimes. The match then went to eight rounds of penalty kicks before Pontotoc came out on top.
The Lady Cougars fell to Itawamba AHS 9-0 on Friday night.