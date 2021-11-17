PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors rode a dominant first half to a convincing 67-39 victory over Center Hill last Tuesday.
PHS roared out of the gates, scoring the game’s first 14 points. Samya Brooks caught a pass on a post up and scored off the glass. Allie Beckley was fouled on a drive, knocking down both shots, and Jamyia Bowen had a basket. Beckley then found Brooks for two on fast break. The Lady Warriors again pushed the tempo, with Ella Hill hitting two from the charity stripe after drawing a foul. Beckley intercepted a Lady Mustang pass in the backcourt and drove for a layup, and Bowen scored in the lane to make it 14-0 with 5:22 to go in the first.
Ella Hill had a steal and layup after Center Hill had gotten on the board via a putback from Kayleigh Prentiss, and Beckley answered a driving basket from Prentiss with one of her own. Riley Stanford then fired a pass inside to Bowen for two. Bowen had a big quarter, scoring two more physical buckets in the final two minutes to post 12 points. Brooks got open for a layup in transition and was fouled, converting the old-fashioned three at the foul line, and Mollie Sansing buried a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to put Pontotoc up 30-8.
Bowen and Brooks opened the second quarter with baskets. Beckley drove and dished off to Stanford for a layup, plus a foul. Stanford finished the 3-point play at the free throw line. Center Hill connected on back-to-back threes, and after another inside bucket by Brooks, the Lady Mustangs scored again as part of a short 8-2 spurt. The game was already out of hand, however, and Pontotoc closed the half with 7 straight points from the foul line- three from Beckley and two each from Alayna Ball and Bowen.
Leading 46-16 at the half, the Lady Warriors cruised over the final two quarters. The outside shot played a big part, with 3-pointers from Sansing, Beckley and Hill in the third. Pontotoc also got baskets from Stanford and Bowen, as well as a free throw from Kori Grace Ware, in the period.
Sansing hit another 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to give Pontotoc a 63-26 edge. Over the final six minutes the Lady Warriors got a putback from Ball and a backcourt steal and runner by Sansing to finish out the win.
Bowen led PHS in scoring with 16 points. Three other Lady Warriors also notched double figures; Beckley finished with 12 points, and Brooks and Sansing had 11 apiece.
The Lady Warriors improved to 3-1 on the young season. They host Columbus tomorrow night and Tupelo on Dec. 3.