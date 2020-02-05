The Pontotoc girls bowling team came up big last Monday at the Class II North Regional Tournament in Cleveland. The Lady Warriors took the home the Class II North Regional championship. This marked the second straight regional title for the program.
PHS started off strong with Bre Porter scoring a 197. They held second place out of 8 teams for the first 3 games, and they then defeated Cleveland Central 3-1 in the baker play series to take the title. Senior Tierra Zinn finished 2nd overall individually, with Bre Porter right behind her at 3rd in the region. The girls automatically advance to next week's MHSAA State Bowling Championships. The Lady Warriors finished the regular season with a 9-1 record.
The Pontotoc boys finished in 4th place and ultimately earned a wild card slot to advance to the state tournament. Senior Will Porter led the team with a second game score of 257. Porter ultimately finished 6th individually in the region. The boys finished with an overall record of 8-2 in the regular season.
"I am very proud of how hard both of my teams have worked this year," said Pontotoc head coach Nathan Bailey. "It is truly a privilege to coach the caliber of kids that we have here at Pontotoc City Schools."
The MHSAA Class II Bowling Championships will be held Wednesday, February 12 at Metro 24 Jackson.