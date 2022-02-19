The Pontotoc Lady Warriors soundly defeated Koscisuko last night 58-22, led by a team-high 19 pts from Molly Sansing. Pontotoc will host Tishimingo County in the quarterfinal round. 

For full story and pics see Feb. 23 Pontotoc Progress. 

galen.holley@djournal.com

