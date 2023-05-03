Congratulations to the Pontotoc girls for winning North Half on Friday. They qualified for state in 11 events, and have multiple qualifiers in 3 of those events. Quote from Coach Brian Morgan. "Whether we go in as underdogs or not is according to seeds. I've learned not to count this group of girls out once they set foot on the track at Pearl."

