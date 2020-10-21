The Pontotoc junior high girls cross country team won the Middle School Girls State Championship in the Medium School class last Tuesday at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. The boys came away with a 4th place finish. This is the 2nd year for the MHSAA to hold the championship.
The girls placed four runners in the top 10 places and 6 in the top 20 scoring places. Finishing in the top 10 were Haley Lowe, Channing Lane, Olivia Hamblin and Carsyn Stephens. Sailor Huey and Ava Whiteside were in the top 20. Also competing well were Jaelyn Cox, Reese Laenen, Sara Campos and Baby Malone.
“These girls have had a great season," said coach Mike Bain. "Haley has come so far from last year and really had a great summer of training. Channing actually did not start until school started, but is a very talented athlete. She competed through dehydration Tuesday, but is so mentally tough she ran through it. Olivia was in her first season as a 7th grader, but had a great summer and has been very consistent in her races. Carsyn has been dealing with an injury, but was not going to let that hinder her Tuesday.
"Sailor and Ava both picked a great day to show what they are capable of running. Cross country is so mental, and getting kids that young to run through it is pretty tough sometimes. Reese is one of those athletes who is going to work hard and give you her best every day. Baby is in her 2nd year, and is getting closer to being where she needs to be. The potential is there. Jaelyn and Sara started late, but got better every day. We are looking forward to watching them over the next few years.”
Braxton Whiteside was the top finisher for the boys, placing 4th. Also competing for the Warriors were Austin Brown, Luke Blanchard, Andrew Chrestman, Beau Hunter, Jackson Mabus, Joshua Stegall and Caden Spears.
“Braxton is fun to watch compete," Bain said. "He has that mental toughness that I saw in another runner that I coached not too many years ago. Austin is always going to give you a great effort and has the potential to get much better. Luke only got to train about one day a week coming from football, but is so talented. Andrew came out late, but got better every week and learned a little more about racing with every set. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do with summer training next year. Beau will always give you 100%, and maybe a little more. Jackson and Joshua were in their first season, and should get faster as they get stronger physically. Caden came out at first to get stronger for basketball, but stuck with it and decided to compete. You could not ask for a better attitude.”
“Coach (Brian) Morgan, Coach (Wanda) Hatcher and myself appreciate all of these kids who are willing to go through what it takes to be successful. We are looking forward to watching them compete over the next few years as they move up to varsity. Thanks to the parents for their support this season.”
North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc
North Pontotoc's junior high boys have had a stellar season, and last week in Clinton they came in as state runner-up in the medium school boys class.
Corinth took the title with a score of 37, while the Vikings were second place with 66 points.
North Pontotoc's Nash Guerin was runner-up individually, coming in second to winner John Thomas Draper of Corinth with a time of 10:53.71. John Mendoza also had a top 10 finish, placing 9th with a time of 11:28.42. The remainder of the Viking top seven were Caleb Pitts (17th), Landon Hill (18th), Noah Waldrop (20th), Kye Clowers (33rd) and Brayden Brown (37th).
South Pontotoc's girls came in 5th in the medium school class. Macy Bain had a strong performance, finishing 6th in 13:34.29. Kendall Long also had a very good day, coming in 14th. The rest of the Lady Cougar top seven were Aberee Simmons, Jaki Fernandez, Yadhira Martinez, Aubrey Logan and Zada Bray.
Hunter Lindsey was the top runner for South boys. Behind him for the Cougars were Andres Martinez, Brennan Ratliff, Christopher Figueroa, Drayden Way, Connor Walls and Trice McMicheal. Serenity Carr was the top runner for North Pontotoc's girls. She was followed by Kylee Snider, Adalyn Olonovich, Celeste Alban and Laney Clowers.