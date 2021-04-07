Freddy Porter's first place finish in the boys' 1600-meter run was among the many solid performances for the Pontotoc High School track and field team as they hosted an invitational meet on Apr. 1.
Porter finished with a time of 4:52.11.
Coach Brian Morgan said he was encouraged by both the boys' and girls' wins.
"Times were actually a little slower on average, probably due to cold, windy conditions, but our team scores were very good," said Morgan.
The Warrior boys took the top three places in shot put, with Kade Stegall finishing first, Colton Hillhouse second, and Jonah Mahan third. The Warrior girls dominated the 400 meter dash, with Carmen Owen taking first place, Jakila Feagin second, and Kailyn Simmons third.
First place finishes for Pontotoc included, on the girls' side: the 4x200 meter relay team, the 4x400 meter relay team, the 4x800 meter relay team, Kailyn Simmons high jump, Mackaly Brown long jump.
Boys who finished first included: Tyshawn Lofits in the 100 meter dash, Jonah Mahan 300 meter hurdles, the 4x100 meter relay team, the 4x200 meter relay team, the 4x800 meter relay team, Kyleal McShan high jump and triple jump, Joran Ball long jump, and Logan Moore pole vault.
Second place finishers included, for the girls: Jessica Woods in the 100 meter dash, Ava Robbins 800 meter run, Mackaly Brown 100 meter hurdles and high jump, Alayna Ball triple jump.
Boys' second place finishers included: Montinique Wilson in the 100 meter hurdles, Tyshawn Loftis 200 meter dash, Freddy Porter 800 meter run, Cooper Parmer 3200 meter run, Carson Fowler 110 and 300 meter hurdles, the 4x400 meter relay team, and Nick Townsend high jump.
Third place finishers among the girls included: Jessica Woods in the 200 meter dash, Makayla Boyd 300 meter hurdles and triple jump, the 4x100 meter relay team, Riley Stanford shot put.
Boys' third place finishers included: Montinique Wilson in the 200 meter dash, Caiden Ivy 400 meter dash, and Marty Reel long jump.
"Conditions were not ideal on Thursday for track, but our teams outperformed some very good competition," said Morgan. "Our boys are undefeated this season and our girls have won all meets but one, when they came in a close second to Tupelo. Heading into division week we feel like all our athletes are in position to contribute and be successful. It's about qualifying now and we are looking for top four finishes in all 18 events next week."
Teams participating on Apr. 1 included Amory, East Union, Kossuth, Lafayette, Myrtle, Tishimingo County, and TCPS.
Pontotoc will host another meet on Thursday, as well as the regional meet on Apr. 15, and the North Half meet on Apr. 22.