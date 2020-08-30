Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We had a GREAT week.
Mr. Ernest Young was awarded as our Resident of the Month. On Thursday we dressed up for Crazy Hat Day, and delivered Ice Cream Cones to all Residents and Staff. We celebrated Mrs. Ethel Fitts 88th Birthday on Friday.
Our Activity Program has changed as you all know and we are doing our best to keep everyone busy and in contact with their family.
If you would like to come and visit through the window or video chat, face time or zoom we would be happy to set this up for you.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the Activity Program please contact Carrie Mathis,QAD at 662-489-6411.
Have a Blessed and Safe week.