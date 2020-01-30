Hello form Pontotoc health and rehab. We have had a busy week. On Monday we had the Pontotoc Dulcimers. On Tuesday we did manicures thru out the day .
On Wednesday continue with Manicures and played 15 nickels that afternoon. On Thursday we had Resident Council that morning and Roll the Dice that afternoon. On Friday we had Worship and Praise and Tim Stanek form Memphis Tn. To come and play JAZZ PIANO. He plays many songs . Just a few are Lazy River, Harvest Moon, In The Mood, Tenderly, Amazing Grace, When The Saints Come Marching In, Chattanooga Choo Choo and many many more.
On Saturary we Enjoyed Selah Baptist Church Singing and Devotion. And Penny Auction that Afternoon . On Sunday we had Sunday School with Ms. Bobbie Harrelson and Church of Christ. We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health And Rehab.
We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411.. Have a very blessed Week.