Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We had a GREAT week.
We have been doing several in room projects with our Residents due to the changes our Activity Program is facing during this time.
As you all know and we are doing our best to keep everyone busy and in contact with their family. If you would like to come and visit through the window or video chat, face time or zoom we would be happy to set this up for you.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the Activity Program please contact Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a Blessed and Safe week.