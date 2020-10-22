Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We had a GREAT week. Our Activity Program has changed as you all know and we are doing our best to keep everyone busy and in contact with their family.
If you would like to schedule an outside visit with your family member please call and schedule an appointment time.
Our visits are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Visits are 30 minutes with up to two visitors per visit and no one under the age of 12 years old.
You are also welcome to come and visit through the window or video chat, face time or zoom we would be happy to set this up for you.
Also check out our Facebook page, it is updated with our daily fun activities. We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the Activity Program please contact Carrie Mathis,QAD at 662-489-6411. Have a Blessed and Safe week.