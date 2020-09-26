Intended for last week
Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We had a GREAT week.
On Monday, August 31st we celebrated Mr. Ernest Young for his 76th Birthday and Mrs. Dolly Mathews for her 99th Birthday.
Monday afternoon I took the birthday cart around and delivered cupcakes and sodas to all residents and staff in celebration of all our August Birthdays.
On Thursday, September 3rd we celebrated Mrs. Louise Douglas for her 95th birthday. We try to make our Residents feel extra special on their day. First thing in the morning I take them balloons, birthday card/gift and birthday sign to place on their door. They receive a meal of choice from anywhere they choose, and decide if they want it for lunch or supper. We also get them a birthday cupcake from Happy Day Café to go with their meal, and of course sing happy birthday to them.
Friday we dressed up for Crazy Hair Day, and delivered Walking Taco’s to all Residents and Staff.
Our Activity Program has changed as you all know and we are doing our best to keep everyone busy and in contact with their family. If you would like to come and visit through the window or video chat, face time or zoom we would be happy to set this up for you. Also check out our Facebook page, it is updated with our daily fun activities.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the Activity Program please contact Carrie Mathis,QAD at 662-489-6411. Have a Blessed and Safe week.