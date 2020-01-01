Intended for last week
Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had an Amazing week!
Monday, we had Resident Choir Practice at 10am, and 3pm. At 2pm, we welcomed the Pontotoc Dulcimer Group.
On Tuesday morning, we began manicures at 10am and done nails throughout the morning. We began our Annual Christmas with Santa Party at 1:30pm. We had several residents in our Facility Choir to sing Christmas Carols to friends and family. Every Resident got to visit and take pictures with Santa and open presents.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 9am, we welcomed South Pontotoc Elementary to sing for our residents. At 10am, we had our monthly Resident Council Meeting. At 2pm, we played 15 Nickels.
Thursday morning, we welcomed Canaan Apostolic Church to sing. At 2pm, we had our monthly Penny Auction. Ladies Auxiliary came and visited all our Veterans and gifted them with a card and red, white and blue pillow.
Friday morning, we welcomed Brother Hester at 9am, and Brother Troy at 10am for Worship and Praise. At 2pm, we played 15 Nickels.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.