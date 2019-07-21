Hello from Pontotoc health and rehab!!We had a great week.
Sunday we started the week with Sunday School with Ms. Bobbie Harrelson that morning. West Height Baptist church that afternoon.
Monday we had reminiscing corner that morning and snack bingo that afternoon.
Tuesday we had manicures for the day.
Wednesday we delivered the Pontotoc progresses and had devotion and exercise that morning and ice cream sandwiches that afternoon.
Thursday we had Cannan Apostolic Church singing that morning and trivia that afternoon.
Friday we had devotion and exercise that morning and watermelon that afternoon.
Saturday we had devotion and exercise that morning and ice cream sandwiches that afternoon.
We look forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope you will come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do and activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a very blessed week.