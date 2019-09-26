Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had an Awesome week!
We started the week out on Monday Morning with Bingo. At 2pm, we welcomed the Pontotoc Dulcimer’s to play.
On Tuesday, we began manicures at 10am and done nails throughout the entire day. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10am, we welcomed Ashley with SouthernCare Hospice to lead Chocolate Bar Bingo. At 2pm, we played a fun game of musical chairs.
Thursday morning, we welcomed members of Canaan Apostolic Church to sing and worship with our residents.
Friday morning, we had men’s hour at 10am. At 2pm, we welcomed Brittany with Kare N Home hospice for our monthly Penny Auction.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.