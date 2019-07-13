Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a great week.
We started the week out, Monday morning, with candy bar bingo. Monday afternoon, we welcomed Mindy and Olivia Morris to sing for our residents.
Tuesday morning, we began manicures at 9:30am for everyone who wanted to get their nails done. Several residents went to the beauty shop throughout the day. At 2pm we welcomed newcomer, Reese Ward to sing.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. Manicures were given to residents that were unable to get them on Tuesday. At 2 p.m., we enjoyed ice cream sandwiches on the patio.
Thursday morning, members of Cannan Apostolic Church came to sing and celebrate the July 4th holiday with our residents.
Friday morning for arts and crafts we made bracelets. At 2 p.m. we enjoyed bomb pops outside on the patio.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.