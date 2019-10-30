Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a fun week!
We started the week out on Monday Morning with Money Bingo and at 2pm, we played Phase 10.
On Tuesday morning, we began manicures at 10am and done nails throughout the afternoon. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10am, we had our monthly Resident Council meeting. At 2pm, we played 15 Nickels.
Thursday morning, we welcomed Canaan Apostolic Church to sing and Worship. At 2pm, we had Jehovah Witness Bible Study.
Friday morning, we welcomed Brother Troy for Worship and Praise. At 2pm, we had our monthly Birthday Party.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. We would like to invite everyone to bring your children on Halloween night for Trick or Treat. Several Residents will be on the sunporch handing out candy! Have a blessed week.