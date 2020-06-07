Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope everyone has had a GREAT week. We are so thankful that everyone here is still healthy and we pray that it stays that way. Our Activity Program has changed and we are doing our best to keep everyone busy and in contact with their family.
If you would like to come and visit through the window or video chat, face time or zoom we would be happy to set this up for you. Keep the cards and pictures coming, the residents really enjoy each and every one of them.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the Activity Program please contact Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. We hope you all have a very blessed and safe week.