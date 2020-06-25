Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We had a GREAT week. We celebrated Birthdays, Father’s Day and we have celebrated our hardworking CNA’s over the past several days.
Ms. Sharman Lang was selected to be our Resident of the Month, and our Shinning Star Employees of the month were; Carrie Mathis(QAD), Johnny Edwards, Glenda Wilson(CNA), and Shelley Golden(CNA).
Our Activity Program has changed as you all know and we are doing our best to keep everyone busy and in contact with their family.
If you would like to come and visit through the window or video chat, face time or zoom we would be happy to set this up for you. We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the Activity Program please contact Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a Blessed and Safe week.