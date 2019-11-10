Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a fun week as we celebrated Halloween!
We started the week out on Monday Morning with Money Bingo and at 2pm, we welcomed Mindy & Olivia Morris to sing.
On Tuesday morning, we began manicures at 10am and done nails throughout the afternoon. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10am, we had group exercise. At 2pm we stuffed Halloween bags for trick or treaters.
Thursday morning, we welcomed Canaan Apostolic Church to sing and Worship. At 2pm, we had our Halloween Party. Our best Halloween costume winner was Ms. Teresa Clanton, and our pumpkin contest winner was Ms. Dana Burger. Our pink out winner for the month of October was Ms. Kelly Swords.
Friday morning, we welcomed Brother Troy for Worship and Praise. For lunch we took several residents on an outing to Costa Restaurant to eat.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.