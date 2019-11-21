Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a Great week!
Monday Morning, we welcomed Krystal Hudson with Kare in Home Hospice to celebrate our Veterans. Krystal pinned all our Veterans and gave them a certificate for their service. Carrie Mathis (Activity Director) also pinned Talisha Isbell (Therapy Coordinator) and she also received her Certificate.
On Tuesday morning, we began manicures at 10am and done nails throughout the afternoon. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10am, we played Musical Chairs. At 2pm, we played 15 Nickels.
Thursday morning, we welcomed Canaan Apostolic Church to sing and Worship. At 2pm, we welcomed Brother Don Moore for preaching.
Friday morning, we welcomed Brother Troy for Worship and Praise. At 2pm, Carrie Mathis led our monthly Penny Auction. A special thanks to Krystal Hudson with Kare in Home Hospice for donating several items for our Penny Auction.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.