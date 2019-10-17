Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a Great week!
We started the week out on Monday Morning with Money Bingo and at 2pm, we welcomed Mindy and Olivia Morris to sing.
On Tuesday, we began manicures at 10am and done nails throughout the entire day. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10am, we had group exercise and balloon volleyball. At 2pm, ice cream sandwiches were passed out to all residents.
Thursday morning, we welcomed Canaan Apostolic Church to sing and Worship. Mindy and Olivia Morris were surprised with Birthday balloons and gifts from the residents presented by the Activity Director. At 2pm, we had a huge crowd for our Penny Auction.
Friday morning, we welcomed Bro. Danny Hester for Devotion. At 2pm, we painted pumpkins to display around the facility.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.