Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had an Amazing week!
We started the week out, welcoming Hamilton Chapel Baptist Church for our Labor Day worship.
On Tuesday, we had manicures for all residents who wanted to get their nails done. Tuesday afternoon, we set out on the front porch enjoying the warm weather and popsicles.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10 a.m. we had group exercise followed by The Price is Right. At 2 p.m. Ice Cream Sandwiches were passed out and several residents set out on the front porch.
Thursday morning, members of Canaan Apostolic Church came to sing and worship with our residents. After lunch we took a few residents out shopping at Wal-Mart. At 2 p.m., we welcomed Brother Don Moore for preaching.
Friday morning, we had men’s hour beginning at 9 a.m. The men’s group really enjoyed coffee, doughnuts and fellowship. At 10 a.m., we welcomed Tiffany Fay with Legacy Hospice for arts and crafts. Tiffany showed residents how to make homemade lotion. We ended the day with Watermelon for all residents.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.