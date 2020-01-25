Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab, we had a busy last few weeks.
Our Residents had an Amazing Christmas thanks to every individual and church who adopted our Angels.
I would also like to give a special thanks to Palestine Methodist Church, Church of Christ, Selah Baptist Church, Usher Valley, Wilson Chapel, The Lady Auxiliary Post 16, Needle Art, PEPA, Pontotoc Elementary, South Pontotoc Elementary, Houlka JR Beta Club, Pontotoc Apostolic Church, Canaan Apostolic Church, and Girl Scouts Troop 20975 for bringing gifts to our residents.
Our Facility has been so blessed by all the donations, gifts, and visitors during the holiday season and we are so thankful for each person and I do apologize if your name is not mentioned above.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you come out and visit with soon.
If you would like to do an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a very blessed week.