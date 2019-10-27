Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had an Amazing week!
We started the week out on Monday Morning with Candy Bar Bingo and at 2 p.m., we had Reminiscing Corner. We discussed holidays as they were children, working in the fields, marriage, and careers.
On Tuesday morning, we done Arts and Crafts with former resident Kelly Sanders. Kelly volunteered to come in and help residents make cute latex gloves filled with candy for Halloween. We began manicures at 2pm and done nails throughout the afternoon. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10 a.m., residents visited in lobby and sunporch. At 2 p.m., we played Family Feud led by Jennifer with Baptist Hospital.
Thursday morning, we welcomed Canaan Apostolic Church to sing and Worship. At 2 p.m., we welcomed Mary Kay Representative, Mrs. Tessa Flournoy for facials.
Friday morning, we played a fun game of Yahtzee. At 2 p.m., we had our monthly scheduled Penny Auction. Thank You Kare in Home hospice for the auction donations.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.