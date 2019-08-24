Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a busy, and fun week.
We started the week out, Monday morning with Money Bingo. At 2pm we had sing a long Karaoke.
Tuesday morning, we welcomed Mindy and Olivia Morris to sing. Manicures were given to all residents that wanted to get their nails done.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. We began group exercise at 10am, and at 2pm residents were served watermelon, donated by The Market Basket.
Thursday morning, members of Canaan Apostolic Church came to sing and worship with our residents. At 12pm, we took resident on an outing to Wal-Mart.
Friday morning, we made Jewelry during arts and crafts. At 2pm, several residents participated in our monthly Penny Auction.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.