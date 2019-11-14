Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a Great week!
We started the week out on Monday Morning with Money Bingo and at 2pm, we played a good game of Yahtzee.
On Tuesday morning, we began manicures at 10am and done nails throughout the afternoon. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10am, we made jewelry with beads for arts and crafts. At 2pm we played 15 Nickels. Our big winner was Ms. Sharman Lang.
Thursday morning, we welcomed Canaan Apostolic Church to sing and Worship. At 2pm, we played Yahtzee.
Friday morning, we played another game of Yahtzee. At 2pm we had a pizza social, which the residents loved.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.