Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had an Amazing week!
We started the week out, welcoming Brother Jessie Betts with Halcyon Hospice. Brother Jessie plays the guitar and sings. Our residents love it when he comes, he makes them laugh and have a good time. Monday afternoon, we welcomed the Pontotoc Dulcimers to play, we had a very large group of residents to attend. The Pontotoc Dulcimers are another resident favorite. We ended the day with a game of UNO.
On Tuesday, we had manicures for all residents who wanted to get their nails done. Tuesday afternoon, we played a good game of 15 Nickels led by Willene Cooper and Shakeea Cunningham (Restorative CNA’s at Pontotoc Health and Rehab) Our big winner was Mrs. Becky Lyle.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. Ice Cream Sandwiches were passed out that afternoon. We were disappointed that we were unable to go out on the front porch due to the rainy weather.
Thursday morning, members of Canaan Apostolic Church came to sing and worship with our residents. We welcomed members from Hamilton Chapel Baptist Church that afternoon. Residents reminisced and told stories of what they did for a living and went on to sing Christian songs with these wonderful ladies.
Friday morning, we welcomed Brother Troy for Worship and Praise. Our facility dog, Dottie was here throughout the day and each resident was given the opportunity to visit with her. At 2pm, we had our Monthly Birthday party. We also had special quest, Mindy, Olivia, and Jerimiah Morris who came and visited with several residents. We also went out on the deck and fed the fish. We could not believe how much they have grown.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.