Hello from Pontotoc Health And Rehab! We started off our week with Sunday School that morning & Camp Zion Church that afternoon.
On Monday we Played Bingo that morning we had the Pontotoc Dulcimers that afternoon. Tuesday we had roll the dice & penny Auction. Wednesday we passed out the Pontotoc Progress that Morning and Manicures the day.
On Thursday we had Cannon Apostolic Church singing And Art and Crafts by Legacy Hospice that Afternoon. Friday we has Worship and Praise that morning and roll the dice that afternoon. Saturday we played Bingo and 15 nickels .
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health And Rehab. We hope that you can come out visit with us soon.
If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.