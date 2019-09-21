Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had an Amazing week!
On Monday Morning, we started the week off with Prize Bingo followed by welcoming Mindy and Olivia Morris at 2pm to sing for our residents.
On Tuesday, we welcomed Ingomar Baptist Church to sing and worship. That afternoon we took residents out for a movie at the Malco in Tupelo.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. We began manicures at 10am with the help from Ms. Rena Dillard (volunteer) from Hamilton Chapel Baptist Church.
Thursday morning, members of Canaan Apostolic Church came to sing and worship with our residents. At 2pm, we had a huge turnout for the Penny Auction.
Friday morning, we had men’s hour out on the deck of our facility pond. We fed the fish and ducks, while enjoying ice cream sandwiches. At 2pm, we played a good game of 15 Nickels.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.