Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a Great week!
Monday Morning, we played snack Bingo. At 2 p.m., we welcomed the Pontotoc Dulcimer’s to play for our residents.
On Tuesday morning, we began manicures at 10 a.m. and done nails throughout the afternoon. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10 a.m., we had our monthly resident council meeting. Wednesday afternoon we took residents on an outing to Wal-Mart.
Thursday morning, we welcomed Canaan Apostolic Church to sing and Worship. At 5 p.m., we held our Annual Family Thanksgiving Dinner. We had a great turn out and as every year this day always means so much to each of our residents.
Friday morning, we welcomed Brother Troy for Worship and Praise. At 2 p.m., we had a tailgate party sponsored by Sanctuary Hospice. Our Residents and Staff had an amazing time! We would like to give a special thanks to Sanctuary Hospice for hosting this fun event.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.