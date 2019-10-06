Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had an Awesome week!
We started the week out on Monday Morning with Candy Bar Bingo and at 2pm, we had Reminiscing Corner.
On Tuesday, we began manicures at 10am and done nails throughout the entire day. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10am, we had our monthly Resident Council meeting. At 2pm, we played 15 Nickels.
Thursday morning, we had arts and crafts and that afternoon we had Jehovah Witness Bible Study.
Friday morning, we had men’s devotion at 9am led by Danny Hester. At 10am, we welcomed Bro. Troy for Worship and Praise. At 2pm, we had our monthly Birthday Party and celebrated all residents and staff who had a September birthday.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.