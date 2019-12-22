Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had an Amazing week!
Monday Morning, we played our weekly game of Bingo. At 2pm, we played a competitive game of 15 Nickels.
On Tuesday morning, we began manicures at 10am and done nails throughout the afternoon. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10am, we had our Annual Christmas Sale. At 2pm, we played another game of 15 Nickels.
Thursday morning, we welcomed Canaan Apostolic Church to sing. At 12:30 pm, we had our Annual Employee Christmas Party, hosted by Administrator Donna Stewart. At 2pm, Residents enjoyed sitting out on the sunporch reminiscing.
Friday morning, we welcomed Brother James Hall for Worship and Praise. At 2pm, we had a Chip and Dip Social for all Residents.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.